Paddy's Pointers: Watford 2-1 City

Paddy Davitt

Published: 10:51 PM October 15, 2022
Updated: 11:23 PM October 15, 2022
Isaac Hayden made his long-awaited Norwich City debut in a 2-1 Championship defeat at Watford

Isaac Hayden made his long-awaited Norwich City debut in a 2-1 Championship defeat at Watford - Credit: Andy Sumner/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy Davitt delivers his Watford verdict after Norwich City's 2-1 Championship loss.

The Canaries slipped to a second consecutive league defeat, with the Hornets cashing in on defensive charity in the first half at Vicarage Road.

Paddy's Pointers are now exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers. Get your free one month trial by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).

Dean Smith admitted the paint was peeling on the away dressing room walls at half-time after a woeful showing. But City were unable to add to Josh Sargent's lifeline. 

Paddy reflected on where Smith and City go from here, why Sargent must operate down the middle, and the sight of Isaac Hayden in Norwich colours.

