Paddy's Pointers: City 1-1 West Brom

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 6:13 PM September 17, 2022
Teemu Pukki celebrates his deflected shot against Sam Byram stands in Norwich City's 1-1 Championship game against WBA

Teemu Pukki celebrates his deflected shot against Sam Byram stands to level in Norwich City's 1-1 Championship game against WBA - Credit: PA

Paddy Davitt delivers his West Brom verdict after Norwich City's 1-1 Championship stalemate.

City made it six wins and a draw in the league, but Albion made it hard work for Dean Smith's squad on a hugely frustrating afternoon at Carrow Road.

Sam Byram deflected Teemu Pukki's second half strike to cancel out Dara O'Shea's early headed opener to rescue a point for the lacklustre Canaries.

Paddy reflected on another reminder of the Championship grind, Sam Byram's step forward, Gabby Sara's struggles and is there a recurring issue with Pukki and Josh Sargent against certain Championship set ups.

