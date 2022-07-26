Updated
Norwich City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Connor Southwell
- Credit: Zuma Press/PA Images
Full steam ahead for Norwich City's Championship kick-off, with that transfer flame still burning after Montreal's Ismael Kone was touted with a Carrow Road move.
City sporting director Stuart Webber made a transatlantic trip at the weekend, while the Canaries were in Scotland, to step up the chase for the 20-year-old Canadian international.
Kone's emergence has attracted interest from a number of European clubs, with the powerhouse youngster previously spending time in Belgium earlier in his career before his MLS impact.
Dean Smith made it clear after the friendly defeat at Celtic, Norwich will make another midfield addition to a roster that has seen Isaac Hayden and Gabriel Sara join this summer, and Pierre Lees-Melou depart.
What do you make of the link to Kone? Would that be the final piece of the jigsaw for the promotion push, or do City need to remain active?
Catch up on the latest chat, hosted by Paddy and Connor, exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers.
Get your free one month trial by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).
Download the Pink Un+ Norwich City app
Smith also revealed in Scotland there had been no offers for Max Aarons, but do you expect any further departures from the frontline options?
On the pitch, the City head coach brushed off concerns about a lack of a cutting edge following a goalless finale to pre-season at Celtic and Hibs. Will Norwich get off to a positive start on Saturday at Cardiff, and how high can they set the bar in the months ahead?
This is your debate, not ours. You frame the agenda.