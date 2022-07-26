Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Updated

Norwich City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 12:44 PM July 26, 2022
Updated: 1:52 PM July 26, 2022
CF Montreal midfielder Ismael Kone is in Norwich City's sights

CF Montreal midfielder Ismael Kone is in Norwich City's sights - Credit: Zuma Press/PA Images

Full steam ahead for Norwich City's Championship kick-off, with that transfer flame still burning after Montreal's Ismael Kone was touted with a Carrow Road move.

City sporting director Stuart Webber made a transatlantic trip at the weekend, while the Canaries were in Scotland, to step up the chase for the 20-year-old Canadian international.

Kone's emergence has attracted interest from a number of European clubs, with the powerhouse youngster previously spending time in Belgium earlier in his career before his MLS impact. 

Dean Smith made it clear after the friendly defeat at Celtic, Norwich will make another midfield addition to a roster that has seen Isaac Hayden and Gabriel Sara join this summer, and Pierre Lees-Melou depart.

What do you make of the link to Kone? Would that be the final piece of the jigsaw for the promotion push, or do City need to remain active?

Catch up on the latest chat, hosted by Paddy and Connor, exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers.

Get your free one month trial by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).

Download the Pink Un+ Norwich City app

Smith also revealed in Scotland there had been no offers for Max Aarons, but do you expect any further departures from the frontline options?

Most Read

  1. 1 City interested in CF Montreal midfielder
  2. 2 City confirm Carrow Road expansion discussions
  3. 3 Smith confident City will find a cutting edge
  1. 4 City commercial director confirms shareholder talks
  2. 5 City confirm shareholder talks
  3. 6 Tomkinson targeting City first-team spot
  4. 7 McLean calls for collective responsibility ahead of fresh campaign
  5. 8 City youngster Mumba sent off in pre-season friendly
  6. 9 Norwich City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Connor Southwell
  7. 10 City boss Smith delivers positive fitness bulletin after Hibs' finale

On the pitch, the City head coach brushed off concerns about a lack of a cutting edge following a goalless finale to pre-season at Celtic and Hibs. Will Norwich get off to a positive start on Saturday at Cardiff, and how high can they set the bar in the months ahead?

This is your debate, not ours. You frame the agenda.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

NCFC

Match Coverage

Follow live updates of Hibernian v Norwich City

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Elias Hoff Melkersen of Hibernian scores their sides first goal of the match during the Pre-season f

Match Report

HIBS 1 CANARIES 0 - Key moments, ratings and teams

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City's Jon Rowe drives at the heart of the Hibs' backline in Sunday's pre-season friendly finale

Expert opinion

Paddy's Pointers: Hibs 1-0 Norwich City

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Grant Hanley departed at the interval with a 'contact' injury in Norwich City's pre-season defeat at Celtic

Match reaction

Smith on Hanley injury blow, Tzolis and PLM exits and midfield search

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon