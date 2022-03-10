Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Paddy's Pointers: City 1-3 Chelsea

Paddy Davitt

Published: 10:11 PM March 10, 2022
Teemu Pukki notched a second half penalty for Norwich City against Chelsea

Paddy Davitt delivered his Chelsea verdict after Norwich City's 3-1 Premier League defeat on Thursday night.

The Canaries came up short but pushed the Blues in a spirited second half at Carrow Road.

Teemu Pukki's penalty set up a grandstand finish but Kai Havertz finally sealed the points for the World and European club champions, after Trevor Chalobah and Mason Mount put them in control after 15 minutes.

Paddy reflects on a whether that second half fightback offers some hope ahead of a massive game at Leeds on Sunday, ponders a good night for Milot Rashica and another bad one for the ineffective Mathias Normann.

Norwich City vs Chelsea
