Paddy's Pointers: City 1-1 Crystal Palace

Paddy Davitt

Published: 10:51 PM February 9, 2022
Milot Rashica caught the eye in Norwich City's 1-1 Premier League draw against Crystal Palace

Milot Rashica caught the eye in Norwich City's 1-1 Premier League draw against Crystal Palace - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy Davitt delivered his Crystal Palace verdict after Norwich City's 1-1 Premier League draw.

Teemu Pukki scored after 38 seconds at Carrow Road but Wilfried Zaha levelled with a superb curling finish. But Zaha then fluffed his lines from the penalty spot in a fraught second half.

Dean Smith felt City could have put the Eagles away, had they taken two big chances prior to the interval for the Finnish international, but a hard fought point stretched their unbeaten league run to three games. 

Paddy reflects on another impressive showing from Milot Rashica, plus despite his role in the penalty concession why Max Aarons could hold his head high in a high quality duel with Zaha, and a night to remember for Angus Gunn.

Paddy's Pointers are now exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers. Get your free one month trial by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).

Download the Pink Un+ app here

