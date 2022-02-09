Paddy's Pointers: City 1-1 Crystal Palace

Opinion

Paddy Davitt delivered his Crystal Palace verdict after Norwich City's 1-1 Premier League draw.

Teemu Pukki scored after 38 seconds at Carrow Road but Wilfried Zaha levelled with a superb curling finish. But Zaha then fluffed his lines from the penalty spot in a fraught second half.

Dean Smith felt City could have put the Eagles away, had they taken two big chances prior to the interval for the Finnish international, but a hard fought point stretched their unbeaten league run to three games.

Paddy reflects on another impressive showing from Milot Rashica, plus despite his role in the penalty concession why Max Aarons could hold his head high in a high quality duel with Zaha, and a night to remember for Angus Gunn.

