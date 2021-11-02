Paddy Davitt: Debunking the myths around Webber and Farke

Opinion

Head coach Daniel Farke and sporting director Stuart Webber have experienced highs and lows together at Norwich City - Credit: PA

Maybe it is not misplaced loyalty keeping Daniel Farke in post at Norwich City. Maybe Stuart Webber actually thinks he is the best coach for the job.

Granted, five Premier League wins in 48 do not inspire confidence. If Leeds was meant to be a step in the right direction, after the debacle at Chelsea, then you might be inclined to check your footwear.

The lack of belief and confidence was matched by a lack of quality, woven around a U-turn from Farke in style and approach that on the available evidence suits neither City’s double title-winning head coach or this crop of players.

Webber is not immune from criticism. The recruitment at this stage looks out of step with the raw material City required to build solid foundations in the top flight.

The Canaries’ sporting director was suitably robust in his defence of the summer splurge last week, while conceding those who harbour grave doubts have every right to be concerned.

An investment primarily in young, exciting prospects - to which you can include two prized commodities on loan from two of the biggest clubs in the land - looks tilted too far towards the ‘potential’ end of the talent spectrum.

Potential is no use to Farke or Norwich right here, right now. Points is the only commodity he needs in plentiful supply.

Webber once upon a time remarked Farke would be City’s head coach as long as he himself remained the club’s footballing figurehead. But times change, the dial turns, positions shift.

Had Norwich lost an East Anglian derby at Ipswich, early in that first surprise Championship title winning tour, the course of recent history would have looked very different.

It would be wrong now to assume Farke has a free pass to ride out another Premier League season of unyielding misery.

This is Webber’s legacy being shaped as much as the man he handpicked in a partnership which for all the current turbulence has delivered. On the park and off it. Norwich were a club weighed down by debt and a squad past its sell by date.

Go beyond two points from 10 top flight games this time around and you do not have to peer far into the distance to see the transformation.

But equally this obsession with the ‘model’ in certain quarters is also misguided.

What Webber sought to put in place from 2017 onwards was a set of values and guiding principles, not a restrictive straightjacket.

He said as much again last week. There is nothing evangelical about the sporting director's public pronouncements. Only the unvarnished truth as he sees it.

“One thing’s wrong at the minute. We are bottom of the Premier League with two points. And that's the bit which we need to address,” he said. “I think if we are sat here 12th in the table everyone's loving our model.

"We've talked for five years since I've been here about the model. That also can't become an excuse.

“We've invested heavily in our infrastructure. We've invested heavily in our squad and we've invested heavily in our staffing levels.

"Maybe not to the level of a club like Chelsea, but certainly in comparison to our competition. We know we're good enough, we know we've got enough quality.

"We need to show that on the pitch. We need to get people to believe that with our actions, not just words, because it's easier to talk about it. We need to deliver performances and results now.”

That does not sound like a captain shuffling on the deck as the ship goes down. Webber is a ruthless, pragmatic operator. Ask Liverpool or any of the clubs who have dealt with him in the transfer market across multiple windows.

Farke represented a perfect fit when he was first appointed. A largely unknown commodity in this country with a reputation as a progressive coach and developer of young talent. He was also, crucially, prepared to work within the suffocating financial constraints Webber inherited.

His new long term contract, signed in the summer, was another renewal of the vows in the afterglow of more silverware.

But be in no doubt the terms of his new deal amply rewarded that latest Championship title success and reflected the next challenge ahead in the big time. With that comes an expectation to deliver.

That is the view from the top.

If he remains in post it is because Webber has weighed up the odds. And Farke is still worth backing.