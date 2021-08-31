Updated
City Deadline Day Q&A - with Paddy, Dave and Connor
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Daniel Farke now has the keys to the armoury after Norwich City's final push capped a busy transfer window.
Ozan Kabak and Mathias Normann joined on initial season long loan deals, with buy options, since the Canaries came up short in a 2-1 weekend defeat to Leicester City.
That took the number of new arrivals to 11, including the permanent deals for Ben Gibson and Dimitris Giannoulis, allied to the 16 departures. Headlined of course by Emi Buendia's club record sale to Aston Villa.
A deal that Daniel Farke referenced again on Saturday helped to finance the bulk of their inward business.
Kabak and Normann certainly tick the boxes, in terms of the remaining positions in Farke's squad that needed attention.
Worth emphasising as well Norwich have managed to hold onto both Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons, two players who at the start of the summer may well have been expected to attract the same firm interest as Buendia.
NCFC Extra: Paddy Davitt on Norwich City's window to end all windows
The scale of the business, and the final double hit in these past few days, has been met with almost universal approval from City fans.
How would you rate this window overall, and could it have gone any better?
City resume their league quest at Arsenal the other side of the international break. If Kabak and Normann are in contention for their debuts then who drops out?
Recap what was discussed in the window below with Dave, Connor and Paddy.