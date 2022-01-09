Paddy's Pointers: Charlton 0-1 City

Opinion

Paddy Davitt delivered his Charlton verdict after Norwich City's 1-0 FA Cup third round win.

Milot Rashica fired the Canaries into round four with his first goal for the club on his comeback from a groin injury. Teemu Pukki created the assist at the Valley, after his own spell on the sidelines recently with what Dean Smith confirmed afterwards had been Covid.

City were made to work for a first win and first goal in six games, with the League One side much better in the first half. Smith made a triple substitution at the break, but Chris Gunter's header slammed the top of Tim Krul's bar deep in stoppage time.

Paddy contrasts Rashica's return with another lacklustre offering for Christos Tzolis. Plus with Billy Gilmour out injured, more questions about the ineffectiveness of City's central midfield.

