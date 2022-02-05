Paddy's Pointers: Wolves 0-1 City

Opinion

Kenny McLean is mobbed after his winner for Norwich City in a 1-0 FA Cup fourth round tie at Wolves - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy Davitt delivered his Wolves verdict after Norwich City's 1-0 FA Cup fourth round win at Wolves.

The Canaries go marching on, with a fourth win in their last five games easing Dean Smith's squad into the hat for Sunday's fifth round draw.

Kenny McLean's first half flick header from Billy Gilmour's free kick settled this tie at Molineux. Norwich were tested after the interval but dug in to ensure Michael McGovern picked up a clean sheet on his first senior appearance for the club since December 2020.

With Gilmour and Mathias Normann also back from injury, it marked another positive day under Smith ahead of a Premier League return to Carrow Road this coming week against Crystal Palace.

Paddy reflects on why Smith's bravery paid off with a number of big selection calls, Gilmour's right of reply after some stinging criticism, and sets the scene for a cracker at the Carra against the Eagles.

Paddy's Pointers are now exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers. Get your free one month trial by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).

Download the Pink Un+ app here