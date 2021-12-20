Norwich City Q&A - with Paddy and Connor

Live

Dean Smith needs to find a Boxing Day knockout for Norwich City against freescoring Arsenal.

The Canaries' scheduled Premier League game at West Ham was one of six postponed at the weekend in the top flight, with City among a number of clubs battling injuries and Covid-related absences.

The Gunners, however, stuck four goals past Leeds on Saturday night to consolidate their position in the top four. City came up short in a 1-0 away defeat at the Emirates in September, and the quest for goals remains one of Smith's most pressing priorities.

Milot Rashica and Christos Tzolis are on course to be back in the mix for Sunday at Carrow Road, while Mathias Normann is another who has missed the pre-festive spell with an on going pelvic injury.

City will still be without centre backs Grant Hanley and Andrew Omobamidele. Ozan Kabak is expected to be in contention, after his first half exit in the recent 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa.

But it is the top end of the pitch Smith needs to find some answers. Does this come down to more attacking support for Teemu Pukki or must the City chief revise his midfield mix?

Smith has downplayed the January transfer window option as a potential route to sourcing more goals. But do City need to try and be creative in the market, or does it boil down to getting more from the resource at his disposal?

Away from the pitch, the club released details on Monday morning of mandatory Covid pre-registration procedures for supporters planning to attend games at Carrow Road.

What are your thoughts and what do you make of weekend media reports the Premier League is weighing up postponing further festive games, if case numbers within clubs continue to rise?

This is your debate, not ours, and you can set the agenda up for discussion.

