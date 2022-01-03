Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Dave Freezer

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 12:50 PM January 3, 2022
Norwich City have had a wretched festive period on and off the park

Norwich City have had a wretched festive period on and off the park - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

In the words of Kenny McLean, time for the talking to stop and for some concerted action to arrest a season ebbing in the wrong direction for Norwich City.

Dean Smith himself spoke prior to the festive swing of a run of games that could make-or-break the Canaries' survival prospects.

But two postponements, due to the impact of Covid and escalating injury list, either side of shipping eight goals against Arsenal and Crystal Palace, did nothing to improve the points tally or alter the mood.

Billy Gilmour has had plenty queueing up to fight his corner since a pocket of the travelling support at Selhurst Park made their feelings known on a fractious afternoon.

McLean among their number, with his fellow City midfielder acknowledging Norwich fans need more than stirring words

Gilmour's boss at Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel, was pressed on Friday whether a recall is a consideration but what would you do now in January with the talented but inexperienced 20-year-old?

If City really need to sell this month to stand any chance of bolstering Dean Smith's squad, who is expendable and at what price?

The Canaries are scheduled to head to Charlton in the FA Cup on Sunday. On the basis Smith has some selection posers of the welcome variety - no guarantee on recent evidence ahead of his cup press call later in the week - who needs a game and who can push their claims to be in the conversation for the resumption of the Premier League quest at West Ham? 

Or given that 3-1 home win for Leeds over Burnley on Sunday, that left the Canaries nine points away from 16th place, is the game up already with City one of four clubs in real danger of being cut adrift from the rest.

So many topics but this is your discussion, not ours, and you set the agenda.

Follow the latest conversation with Paddy and Dave, starting from 1pm, exclusively for Pinkun+ subscribers.

