Canaries Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Connor Southwell

Updated

Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell's future is the subject of intense speculation in the January transfer window - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City finally have that winning feeling. But can they keep it going back on the Premier League beat at West Ham?

The Canaries ended a run of five games without a victory or even a goal to cheer in a 1-0 FA Cup third round triumph at Charlton.

Milot Rashica opened his account for the club after an injury lay-off. Teemu Pukki provided the assist on his return from Covid and both will be vital again in Wednesday's trip to West Ham.

Add the returns of captain Grant Hanley and keeper Tim Krul at the Valley and Dean Smith now has some of his frontline options back in the fold after a wretched festive period.

Billy Gilmour is a major doubt for the Hammers' test with an ankle injury that ruled him out of cup duty.

Pierre Lees-Melou and Jacob Sorensen partnered Kenny McLean but those questions on City's patchy output from central midfield persist. Where does the answer lie for Smith? Is it personnel or a change of approach across the middle of the park.

Lukas Rupp (hamstring) is also expected to miss out at West Ham, while Smith will provide the latest update on Todd Cantwell's fitness at his pre-match press call early on Tuesday.

Cantwell was absent at Charlton but Smith dismissed any suggestion that was linked to the tide of speculation around his future in the January transfer window.

City are believed to be willing to sanction his exit this month at the right price, with Newcastle and Leicester both touted as potential suitors.

Is it the right time for a parting of the ways? And what represents good business for the Canaries, given Cantwell's contract status and lack of game time this season?

Recap the latest conversation with City fans, hosted by Paddy and Connor, on the Pink Un+ app.

Get your free one month trial by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).

Download the Pink Un+ Norwich City app