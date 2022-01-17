City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Connor Southwell

Updated

After a soaring Saturday can Norwich City serve up feelgood Friday this week to inject more belief into their Premier League survival quest?

Dean Smith takes his squad to Watford on Friday evening a point behind their relegation rivals, although the Hornets are scheduled to travel to bottom club Burnley on Tuesday, with Newcastle currently one place above them.

Would you now take a point at Vicarage Road or will City be confident of claiming only a second away win of the league campaign?

Adam Idah's first Premier League goal of his young career to sink the Toffees announced his arrival on the grandest of stages. How big a role can the Republic of Ireland international play down the stretch?

What do you make of captain Grant Hanley defying the pain from a shoulder injury to lead from the front? And did Pierre Lees-Melou and Jacob Sorensen suggest Smith could have some welcome selection dilemmas in the centre of the park, when the likes of Mathias Normann, Billy Gilmour and Lukas Rupp return from injury and Kenny McLean from illness?

