City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Connor Southwell

Full steam ahead for Norwich City's Premier League escape.

A pair of top flight wins, goals aplenty and a clean sheet on a big night against Watford at Vicarage Road. Plus six extra days off as a reward for Dean Smith's squad after reviving their top flight survival hopes.

Where to start? How good were the Canaries last week and what do you put the transformation in results down to?

Josh Sargent claimed plenty of the headlines for his landmark brace at the Hornets. How much more to come from the US international?

Wolves in the FA Cup next and the prospect of Mathias Normann and Billy Gilmour in the mix. City have yet to confirm the length of Jacob Sorensen's lay off after suffering suspected medial ligament damage at Vicarage Road. But there is still a battle hotting up for spots in that Norwich central midfield. Who would be your preferred options?

Recap the latest conversation with City fans, hosted by Paddy and Connor, on the Pink Un+ app.

