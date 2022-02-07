Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Updated

Norwich City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 12:53 PM February 7, 2022
Updated: 2:03 PM February 7, 2022
Mathias Normann made his return from injury in Norwich City's 1-0 FA Cup fourth round win at Wolves

Mathias Normann made his return from injury in Norwich City's 1-0 FA Cup fourth round win at Wolves - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's Premier League home game with Crystal Palace really needs no extra hype.

The Canaries return to their survival quest buoyed by an FA Cup 1-0 win at Wolves and the return to fitness of some key players.

A fifth round trip to Liverpool awaits but before then Palace's trip to Carrow Road on Wednesday presents a chance for a third straight league win, after priceless top flight victories against Everton and Watford.

How big does the Eagles' showdown feel for City fans in the context of the relegation battle? Watford, Burnley and Newcastle are all in action on Tuesday night, but Dean Smith's squad know a victory keeps them out of the bottom three.

Who gets the nod in central midfield now Mathias Normann and Billy Gilmour have returned to action?

Should Teemu Pukki and Adam Idah be paired together again, or will Smith opt to match up Palace?

Does the City chief have to find a place for Josh Sargent following his Watford heroics, subject to the US international overcoming the bout of illness that saw him pull out of the line up at Wolves?

Most Read

  1. 1 'Fans climbed over fences to escape' - City supporters attacked after cup win
  2. 2 Canaries will travel to Liverpool in FA Cup fifth round
  3. 3 Smith on why City sanctioned Cantwell's Bournemouth loan
  1. 4 'This is the minimum we need' - McLean relishing City's impressive revival
  2. 5 WOLVES 0 CANARIES 1 - Key moments, ratings and stats
  3. 6 Paddy's Pointers: Wolves 0-1 City
  4. 7 'Hard fought' - City fans reflect on dogged cup win against Wolves
  5. 8 Cantwell reveals joining Bournemouth was an 'easy' decision
  6. 9 Norwich City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Connor Southwell
  7. 10 Robin Sainty: Delicate balancing act for Canaries boss

Recap what was discussed in the latest conversation with Paddy and Connor, exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers.

Get your free one month trial by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).

Download the Pink Un+ Norwich City app

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Michael McGovern of Norwich requires treatment and Daniel Barden of Norwich gets ready to come on as

Wolves vs Norwich City | Starting XIs

STARTING XIs: McGovern and Gilmour start for City at Wolves

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Max Aarons of Norwich has a shot on goal that is well saved by Jose Sa of Wolverhampton Wanderers du

Wolves vs Norwich City | Match Coverage

Follow live FA Cup updates from Wolves v Norwich City

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City Head Coach Dean Smith before the Premier League match at the London Stadium, Stratford

Wolves vs Norwich City | Live

PRESSER: Normann and Gilmour set for City returns; good news for Sorensen

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Todd Cantwell of Norwich in action during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, NorwichPicture

Opinion

Chris Sutton: Cantwell is on trial at Bournemouth after City exit

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon