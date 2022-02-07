Norwich City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Connor Southwell

Updated

Mathias Normann made his return from injury in Norwich City's 1-0 FA Cup fourth round win at Wolves - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's Premier League home game with Crystal Palace really needs no extra hype.

The Canaries return to their survival quest buoyed by an FA Cup 1-0 win at Wolves and the return to fitness of some key players.

A fifth round trip to Liverpool awaits but before then Palace's trip to Carrow Road on Wednesday presents a chance for a third straight league win, after priceless top flight victories against Everton and Watford.

How big does the Eagles' showdown feel for City fans in the context of the relegation battle? Watford, Burnley and Newcastle are all in action on Tuesday night, but Dean Smith's squad know a victory keeps them out of the bottom three.

Who gets the nod in central midfield now Mathias Normann and Billy Gilmour have returned to action?

Should Teemu Pukki and Adam Idah be paired together again, or will Smith opt to match up Palace?

Does the City chief have to find a place for Josh Sargent following his Watford heroics, subject to the US international overcoming the bout of illness that saw him pull out of the line up at Wolves?

Recap what was discussed in the latest conversation with Paddy and Connor, exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers.

Get your free one month trial by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).

Download the Pink Un+ Norwich City app