Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Updated

Norwich City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 12:51 PM February 14, 2022
Updated: 1:52 PM February 14, 2022
Max Aarons tussles with Raheem Sterling in Norwich City's 4-0 Premier League defeat to Man City

Max Aarons tussles with Raheem Sterling in Norwich City's 4-0 Premier League defeat to Man City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

One down, one to go or can Norwich City land a blow on Liverpool in their bid to beat the drop in the Premier League relegation battle?

Manchester City cruised to a 4-0 win at Carrow Road but Dean Smith was unhappy at the manner the Canaries conspired to seal their own fate, with individual and collective mistakes ruthlessly punished.

Next up is the first of two league and cup trips to Anfield to face a Liverpool nine points behind the reigning champions, but boasting a fearsome frontline to punish any more errors from Smith's squad.

YouTube

How do you see this challenge in the context of the bigger picture? Does another win for Newcastle United over the past weekend leave the likes of Norwich, Watford and Burnley with too much to do? 

Or can that gap be bridged the other side of this Reds' league meeting, with Southampton, Brentford and Leeds to come for the Canaries in the Premier League?

Has the time arrived for Mathias Normann to reclaim his place in the starting line up at Anfield, after surgery to deal with an on going pelvic-related issue? And who drops out for the Norwegian?

This is your debates, not ours. You set the agenda.

Most Read

  1. 1 Cantwell opens up on 'difficult' end to Norwich spell
  2. 2 Tough week for City full-back Aarons despite tenacious efforts
  3. 3 'Our battle is not with them' - Norwich fans react to Man City defeat
  1. 4 Neil bids to emulate City promotion success
  2. 5 ITV to screen City's clash with Liverpool live as FA Cup date is confirmed
  3. 6 CANARIES 0 MAN CITY 4 - Key moments, ratings and stats
  4. 7 Paddy's Pointers: Canaries 0-4 Man City
  5. 8 Win a brilliant Norwich City shirt, on our Pink Un+ app
  6. 9 Spud Thornhill: Steve's the king of Norwich City stats
  7. 10 Robin Sainty: A tale of two Citys...

Catch up on the latest chat, hosted by Paddy, exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers.

Get your free one month trial by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).

Download the Pink Un+ Norwich City app

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Mathias Normann of Norwich City comes back from injury to replace Pierre Lees-Melou of Norwich City

Norwich City vs Manchester City | Starting XIs

STARTING XIs: Five changes for leaders as Sargent returns for City

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Josh Sargent is back for Manchester City's visit after missing Norwich City's recent games with illness

Norwich City vs Manchester City | Updated

PRESSER: Canaries v Man City - Sargent back in the mix

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Dean Smith faces his first reunion with Jack Grealish in Manchester City's visit to Norwich City

Norwich City vs Manchester City | Video

City boss Smith wary of Grealish factor ahead of reunion

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Ben Gibson of Norwich blocks a shot from Will Hughes of Crystal Palace during the Premier League mat

‘He believes we have the ability’ - Gibson sheds light on Smith’s City...

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon