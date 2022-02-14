Norwich City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt

Updated

One down, one to go or can Norwich City land a blow on Liverpool in their bid to beat the drop in the Premier League relegation battle?

Manchester City cruised to a 4-0 win at Carrow Road but Dean Smith was unhappy at the manner the Canaries conspired to seal their own fate, with individual and collective mistakes ruthlessly punished.

Next up is the first of two league and cup trips to Anfield to face a Liverpool nine points behind the reigning champions, but boasting a fearsome frontline to punish any more errors from Smith's squad.

YouTube

How do you see this challenge in the context of the bigger picture? Does another win for Newcastle United over the past weekend leave the likes of Norwich, Watford and Burnley with too much to do?

Or can that gap be bridged the other side of this Reds' league meeting, with Southampton, Brentford and Leeds to come for the Canaries in the Premier League?

Has the time arrived for Mathias Normann to reclaim his place in the starting line up at Anfield, after surgery to deal with an on going pelvic-related issue? And who drops out for the Norwegian?

This is your debates, not ours. You set the agenda.

Catch up on the latest chat, hosted by Paddy, exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers.

Get your free one month trial by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).

Download the Pink Un+ Norwich City app