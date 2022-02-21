Canaries Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Connor Southwell

Updated

Milot Rashica's joy at his first Premier League goal was short-lived in Norwich City's 3-1 defeat to Liverpool - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

It felt good while it lasted but Norwich City get back to the Premier League grind at Southampton after those brushes with Manchester City and Liverpool.

Milot Rashica's second half opener at Anfield briefly threatened a famous result, before Sadio Mane and Mo Salah ensured normal service was resumed.

But the Reds' riposte was compounded by wins for Watford and Burnley, plus another draw for Newcastle, that contrived to see Dean Smith's squad sink back to the bottom.

How do you package that performance at Liverpool now? What did they get right and wrong and where does the weekend's results leave City's survival prospects?

Do Milot Rashica and the fit-again Mathias Normann look key to taking this fight to the wire?

Given the season-ending injury news for Adam Idah prior to the Liverpool defeat, what is Smith's best forward mix from his available resource? And does Christos Tzolis fit into the equation?

The Greek international was overlooked on Saturday but is poised to feature for City's Under-23s at Aston Villa on Monday night, along with Dimi Giannoulis, Ozan Kabak and Jonathan Rowe.

This is your debate, not ours. You set the agenda.

Recap what was discussed in the latest chat, hosted by Paddy and Connor, exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers.

