Paddy's Pointers: Five observations from the Canaries' 5-0 friendly win against Gillingham

Opinion

Published: 9:55 PM August 3, 2021 Updated: 11:07 PM August 3, 2021

Pierre Lees-Melou is congratulated by Billy Gilmour after opening the scoring for Norwich City against Gillingham - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy Davitt delivers his Gillingham verdict after Norwich City's 5-0 friendly romp.





1. The first of many

The noise that greeted Ben Gibson and the rest of his players as they emerged prior to kick-off told you this was not just any pre-season friendly.

This was a joyous return to some semblance of normality for the majority of Norwich City fans who had to watch last season’s record-breaking Championship title defence from afar.

The vast majority inside a Carrow Road looking resplendent, with a playing surface fit for the Premier League’s finest, had not seen a live goal for the men in green and yellow for 15 months. Jamal Lewis’ swinging half-volley to earn three points against Leicester City to be precise.

That is why Pierre Lees-Melou's dipping first half finish sparked another loud volley of applause from the 10,600 or so home fans. Daniel Farke even treated those who stayed to the end to his customary on pitch celebration.

One hopes this is the start of things to come from here. Liverpool’s opening weekend visit in front of a raucous and packed Carrow Road will be a spine tingling sight. But this was a welcome appetiser.

2. Give it Gilmour

Billy Gilmour’s touches in possession could end up off the richter scale if he remains a staple in this Norwich City midfield.

The Chelsea prodigy was at the hub of City’s patient passing from the off. Operating in a deeper-lying quarterback role, flanked by Lukas Rupp and Lees-Melou, he demanded the ball from his team mates at every available opportunity.

There was a choice volley or two in the verbal stakes when those in advanced positions failed to offer him the options to progress City through the lines.

The inside pass for Dimitris Giannoulis to tee up Rupp for City’s third was pure class.

Gilmour’s metronomic urgings could give Norwich a measure of control in the big league if he is able to grasp his chance for regular action. Certainly that nerveless starring role for Scotland at Wembley suggests he will not be fazed by the responsibility.

Against lesser opposition, there was also attacking ambition and a number of sighters as he drove into the Gillingham penalty area. Farke has already pleaded for patience but it is hard not to get excited about the prospect of Gilmour blossoming in green and yellow.

The standing ovation from many of those in attendance when he was substituted late on spoke volumes.

3. Leader Gibbo

Gibson has plenty to prove to himself this season after a sour move to Burnley thwarted his bid to prove he can operate at Premier League level. He has a second chance to make a first impression this season under a head coach who has restored his confidence and maybe his battered self-belief.

Certainly, Gibson forged a formidable central defensive pairing with Grant Hanley that anchored a Championship title win. In this game he was the senior partner alongside Andrew Omobamidele for an encouraging 63-minute cameo after recovering from his ankle injury.

But whether it is youth or experience in the City back four, Gibson’s booming voice has become a staple of Norwich’s defensive work during the past 12 months or so.

His organisational drive, his constant lines of communication supplement a composure on the ball that could be invaluable commodities when it matters.

Gibson already looks an astute purchase, after promotion triggered an upgrade to his initial season loan long.

But a season when he answers those lingering questions around whether he can operate at the highest level could see that transfer deal rank alongside the very best under Farke and Stuart Webber.

4. Express train Idah

Pre-season it may well be. But four goals in three outings is a healthy sign of intent from the Republic of Ireland international striker.

Idah notched on the opening day and the final day of last season's Championship success. But in between it was a disrupted campaign that saw him have to tread water when certainly Farke may have felt he was ready for the deep end.

With Teemu Pukki and Jordan Hugill absent for this friendly, Idah had to shoulder the burden of attacking responsibility. His first was a pure poacher's strike, showing that clever anticipation to attack Todd Cantwell's overhead kick.

His thumping second, an emphatic finish into the top corner on the turn, was pure class. An instinctive effort from a 'natural born goalscorer' as the German head coach has previously labelled him.

City remain keen on a forward addition in what remains of this transfer window. That is not to say Idah could not emerge for a leading role.

Used at the right time in the right setting, there is a player who at every previous level of his club career has shown he can score goals. Norwich cannot afford to solely rely on Pukki's prowess this time around in the big league.

5. Time will tell

It was never going to reveal itself against League One opponents in the final days of their own countdown to this weekend’s league kick-off. But it is impossible to quantify at this stage of the summer what type of disruption last week’s Covid call offs will carry for the Premier League battles ahead later this month.

Denied two decent Football League friendly tests against Coventry City and Sheffield United is only one facet for Farke and his coaching brains.

Add in a planned training camp in the York area that also fell by the wayside, to fine tune and build that team spirit so crucial to what lies ahead.

Then the actual health implications for a number of his frontline operators. Angus Gunn and Jacob Sorensen were fit for duty here. But the numerous other absences from this latest team sheet, headed by Grant Hanley, underlined the after effects are still being felt. Expect a few of those to return for this weekend’s Newcastle finale.

Norwich is not alone among Premier League rivals who have had to deal with the enduring impact of the virus in recent days, but that Liverpool visit is looming ever larger. Farke only has one more 90 minute outing at the Magpies to fine tune his plans.