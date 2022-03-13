Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Expert opinion

Paddy's Pointers: Leeds 2-1 City

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 5:31 PM March 13, 2022
Leeds United's Joe Gelhardt notches a stoppage time winner in a 2-1 Premier League victory over Norwich City

Leeds United's Joe Gelhardt notches a stoppage time winner in a 2-1 Premier League victory over Norwich City - Credit: PA

Paddy Davitt delivered his Leeds verdict after Norwich City's dramatic 2-1 Premier League defeat.

Kenny McLean looked to have salvaged a point when he guided home Teemu Pukki's cross in the first of six stoppage time minutes.

But Joe Gelhardt turned in Raphinha's cutback in the 94th minute to consign the Canaries to a defeat that at the final whistle felt like a decisive blow in their top flight relegation bid.

Grant Hanley was absent after testing positive for Covid, and there was an over-turned penalty in City's favour on the advice of the video assistants, all before a frantic finale at Elland Road.

Paddy reflects on some harsh truths, Norwich's key failing against their nearest rivals and what next for Dean Smith and his football club.

Paddy's Pointers are now exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers. Get your free one month trial by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).

Download the Pink Un+ app here

Leeds vs Norwich City
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Teemu Pukki scores Norwich Citys first goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League match at

Norwich City vs Chelsea | Interview

‘It is still possible’ - Pukki buoyed by fightback despite defeat

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Teemu Pukki scores Norwich Citys first goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League match at

Match Report

CANARIES 1 CHELSEA 3 - Key moments, ratings and stats

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Sporting director Stuart Webber and head coach Dean Smith, right, spoke to the media at Carrow Road

Columnist

Chris Sutton: What do Norwich City fans really want?

Chris Sutton

Author Picture Icon
Teemu Pukki notched a second half penalty for Norwich City against Chelsea

Norwich City vs Chelsea | Expert opinion

Paddy's Pointers: City 1-3 Chelsea

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon