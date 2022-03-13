Paddy's Pointers: Leeds 2-1 City

Expert opinion

Paddy Davitt delivered his Leeds verdict after Norwich City's dramatic 2-1 Premier League defeat.

Kenny McLean looked to have salvaged a point when he guided home Teemu Pukki's cross in the first of six stoppage time minutes.

But Joe Gelhardt turned in Raphinha's cutback in the 94th minute to consign the Canaries to a defeat that at the final whistle felt like a decisive blow in their top flight relegation bid.

Grant Hanley was absent after testing positive for Covid, and there was an over-turned penalty in City's favour on the advice of the video assistants, all before a frantic finale at Elland Road.

Paddy reflects on some harsh truths, Norwich's key failing against their nearest rivals and what next for Dean Smith and his football club.

