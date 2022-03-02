Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Paddy's Pointers: Liverpool 2-1 City

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 10:36 PM March 2, 2022
Lukas Rupp scored late on for Norwich City in a 2-1 FA Cup defeat at Liverpool

Paddy Davitt delivered his Liverpool verdict after Norwich City's 2-1 FA Cup fifth round defeat.

Lukas Rupp's late strike was not enough to avoid a fifth round exit to the League Cup winners on Merseyside.

Takumi Minamino's first half brace earned Jurgen Klopp's side a quarter-final spot. But the Canaries kept battling and prompted a few nervy moments in the home ranks in the final quarter.

Paddy reflects on the good and the bad from another defeat at Anfield. Who put their hand up for Brentford, another epic display from the travelling fans and the raw deal from the Premier League fixture compilers.

Paddy's Pointers are now exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers. Get your free one month trial by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).

Liverpool vs Norwich City
