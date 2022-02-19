Paddy's Pointers: Liverpool 3-1 City

Opinion

Milot Rashica put Norwich City in front but Liverpool hit back to win 3-1 in the Premier League - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy Davitt delivered his Liverpool verdict after Norwich City's spirited 3-1 Premier League defeat.

Milot Rashica's opener at Anfield raised hopes of a famous win until Sadio Mane and Mo Salah - with his 150th goal for Liverpool - ensured normal service was resumed. Luis Diaz sealed a victory the home side were made to work hard for.

Jurgen Klopp paid tribute to Dean Smith and his battling players afterwards, but coupled with results elsewhere Norwich end the weekend bottom of the pile.

Paddy reflects on a gutsy effort from the Canaries, Rashica's landmark goal, Mathias Normann's timely return to the starting line up and why it is premature to consign City to the Championship.

