Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Opinion

Paddy's Pointers: Liverpool 3-1 City

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 5:47 PM February 19, 2022
Milot Rashica put Norwich City in front but Liverpool hit back to win 3-1 in the Premier League

Milot Rashica put Norwich City in front but Liverpool hit back to win 3-1 in the Premier League - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy Davitt delivered his Liverpool verdict after Norwich City's spirited 3-1 Premier League defeat.

Milot Rashica's opener at Anfield raised hopes of a famous win until Sadio Mane and Mo Salah - with his 150th goal for Liverpool - ensured normal service was resumed. Luis Diaz sealed a victory the home side were made to work hard for.

Jurgen Klopp paid tribute to Dean Smith and his battling players afterwards, but coupled with results elsewhere Norwich end the weekend bottom of the pile.

Paddy reflects on a gutsy effort from the Canaries, Rashica's landmark goal, Mathias Normann's timely return to the starting line up and why it is premature to consign City to the Championship.

Paddy's Pointers are now exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers. Get your free one month trial by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).

Download the Pink Un+ app here

Liverpool vs Norwich City
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Billy Gilmour of Norwich in action during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture

Liverpool vs Norwich City | Interview

Defeat won't change City's mindset at Liverpool - Gilmour

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City fans with their banner commemorating the 40th anniversary of Justin Fashanu's wonder go

Calls for social media giants to act after hateful football fan comments

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City women's team are to be integrated into day to day operations at the club

Norwich City women integrated into day-to-day operations

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon
The traveling Norwich fans sing OTBC as the home fans belt out You'll Never Walk Alone before the Pr

Canaries offer fans free coach travel for Liverpool cup clash

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon