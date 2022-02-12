Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Paddy's Pointers: Canaries 0-4 Man City

Paddy Davitt

Published: 7:54 PM February 12, 2022
Grant Hanley's first half header hit the post in Norwich City's 4-0 Premier League defeat to Man City

Grant Hanley's first half header hit the post in Norwich City's 4-0 Premier League defeat to Man City

Paddy Davitt delivered his Man City verdict after Norwich City's 4-0 Premier League defeat.

Pep Guardiola's champions-elect delivered a ruthless masterclass at Carrow Road. Raheem Sterling's hat-trick and Phil Foden's close range finish shortly after half-time subdued a spirited effort in the first half from Dean Smith's Canaries.

Grant Hanley's towering header hit a post with the game goalless, and Kenny McLean spurned a big chance to cancel out Sterling's opener, but the gulf was evident in the second half. 

Paddy reflects on whether the Canaries ran into the best ever side to grace the Premier League, rues those fine margins and looks at the bigger picrure with another outing for Mathias Normann and worrying injury news for Adam Idah.

Norwich City vs Manchester City
