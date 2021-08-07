City's pressing issues ahead of Magpies' finale

Opinion

Published: 6:15 AM August 7, 2021

Final call

Norwich City’s pre-season appears to have hurtled by at indecent haste. Just this one 90-minute outing in the north-east stands between them and dethroned Premier League champions Liverpool at Carrow Road in a week’s time.

A summer defined by a huge disruptive episode related to Covid in the camp, where Daniel Farke put the tally at 11 players who have been unavailable and prompted the head coach to predict a ‘bumpy’ start to the new season. Two friendlies canned and a planned mini training camp in York scrapped, which in itself was a replacement for the traditional German pre-season tour. None of that makes life any easier before a daunting August run of league fixtures ranges into view.

Nevertheless, Farke has another opportunity against solid Premier League opponents to stress test his top flight strategy. Given Steve Bruce will be looking to do likewise we might have a better gauge whether Norwich’s current backline and attacking spearhead look ready for the battles ahead.

But with the greatest respect to King’s Lynn, Lincoln, Huddersfield and Gillingham, this friendly is the one that will offer the clearest insight into Farke’s thinking for the Reds’ visit.

Teemu Pukki remains a key figure for Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Pukki power

City’s Finnish talisman is poised to be available after his own 10 day self isolation period. That followed a delayed return following his involvement at the Euros. Yet it took him all of 14 minutes of a Colney tune up against Huddersfield last month to return to the scoresheet. A trademark cleverly timed run and composed clip over the advancing keeper was a sight for sore eyes.

The potency Pukki brings, and the reliance Farke places on the striker, remain undiminished. Even with on going work to bolster City’s attacking threat in the market.

Given the epic workload in recent seasons for club and country, Pukki is unlikely to remember too much about his last visit to St James’ Park. It was a nondescript 0-0 Premier League draw notable perhaps for his rare off day in front of goal.

In hindsight it marked a forgettable second half to that previous top flight season for both the main man and the Canaries. Pukki looked a pale shadow of the predator who had carried on where he left off in the Football League at the outset of that campaign, before injury and perhaps fatigue caught up with him.

Norwich clearly realise they need to lighten the load and ease the sole burden this time around. But he remains the leading man ahead of a sequel one hopes brings a different ending.

Josh Sargent has been left out of Werder Bremen's weekend cup game ahead of a prospective move to Norwich City - Credit: PA

Hold your nerve

Six senior signings in the building, if we include the permanent deals for Ben Gibson and Dimitris Giannoulis over this past summer, and two more potential signings at the advanced stage in Christos Tzolis and Josh Sargent.

The new look permutations, barring any last minute hitches, if you add those two to Milot Rashica, Todd Cantwell and Kieran Dowell behind Pukki should start to whet the appetite. It underlines again the patient, piecemeal approach to Norwich’s recruitment this summer. Bursts of activity have been punctuated by holding patterns. At least externally.

As Farke alluded to after Gillingham the background work has continued apace. Get Tzolis and Sargent in the building in the coming days and watch the focus shift to defensive areas and ideally one more midfield addition. Achieve that and protect your flank, if rumours turn into tangible offers for the likes of Cantwell or Max Aarons, and Farke’s post-King's Lynn prediction City will have had a ‘great’ window may garner widespread support.

Skipp tussle?

Talking of central midfield additions, until Norwich use up that second domestic loan card to sit alongside Billy Gilmour’s arrival from Chelsea there will still be a flickering optimism a reunion is possible with the Tottenham youngster.

The biggest actor in this particular drama is now the new Spurs’ boss, Nuno Espirito Santo. If he believes the combative holding midfielder is ready for a leading role in the Premier League then it is game over. Those who matter inside Carrow Road have already accepted a Skipp return looks a forlorn hope. But that has not stopped Newcastle being linked with a loan move in recent days.

In any scenario where Skipp is possibly available for another tour of duty Norwich would know they are not his only top flight admirers. His work in the engine room of City’s Championship title triumph will have raised his profile far beyond Norfolk or north London.

That Carrow Road ovation, both Stuart Webber and Farke suggested he is due for his sterling efforts last time around, may well come in opposition colours this coming campaign.

Point scoring

The result at St James’ Park is immaterial in the bigger picture but the outcome of a personal duel between Aarons and Jamal Lewis may carry greater ramifications for the close friends. Both left Luton’s academy as teenagers to accelerate their journeys with Norwich.

Both established themselves under Farke as classy operators in that maiden Championship title win under the German. Those attacking thrusts and fearless overlapping forays down each flank were a marked feature of a surprise promotion success.

Lewis opted to jump and headed to Tyneside for another crack at the top flight that was not without its challenges in the Geordie goldfish bowl. The athletic left back still appears to have work to do to win over the majority of Newcastle fans after a debut season disrupted by Covid and injury. Yet it would be a delicious sub-plot if facing him across the halfway line this afternoon was Aarons.

City's highly-rated defender opted to stay and play his part in the fightback. His reward was another Championship title medal and a fresh crack at the big time as one of Farke's made men. A marked lack of speculation around his future this summer raises the prospect he will still be in green and yellow beyond August.

For one afternoon the old team mates are back in tandem. Friends but rivals.