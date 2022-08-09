Paddy's Pointers: City 2-2 Blues (Norwich won 4-2 on pens)

Expert opinion

Marcelino Nunez scored a cheeky penalty in Norwich City's League Cup spot kick win over Birmingham City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy Davitt delivers his Birmingham verdict after Norwich City's Carabao Cup first round penalty shoot out win.

The Carrow Road faithful were treated to the rare sight of a dramatic spot kick duel, after these Championship sides finished 2-2 following 90 minutes.

Danel Sinani's first goal for the club and a superb effort from Jacob Sorensen put Dean Smith's side in control, but Birmingham hit back twice in the second half.

Paddy reflected on Sorensen's enduring versatility, a full debut for Gabriel Sara, the growing influence of Sinani and the one downside with Sam McCallum limping off.