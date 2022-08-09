Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Paddy's Pointers: City 2-2 Blues (Norwich won 4-2 on pens)

Paddy Davitt

Published: 11:03 PM August 9, 2022
Marcelino Nunez scored a cheeky penalty in Norwich City's League Cup spot kick win over Birmingham City

Marcelino Nunez scored a cheeky penalty in Norwich City's League Cup spot kick win over Birmingham City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy Davitt delivers his Birmingham verdict after Norwich City's Carabao Cup first round penalty shoot out win.

The Carrow Road faithful were treated to the rare sight of a dramatic spot kick duel, after these Championship sides finished 2-2 following 90 minutes.

Paddy's Pointers are now exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers. Get your free one month trial by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).

Download the Pink Un+ app here

Danel Sinani's first goal for the club and a superb effort from Jacob Sorensen put Dean Smith's side in control, but Birmingham hit back twice in the second half.

Paddy reflected on Sorensen's enduring versatility, a full debut for Gabriel Sara, the growing influence of Sinani and the one downside with Sam McCallum limping off.

