Expert opinion

Paddy's Pointers: City 2-2 Bournemouth (Cherries win 5-3 on pens)

Paddy Davitt

Published: 10:29 PM August 23, 2022
Updated: 10:36 PM August 23, 2022
Dean Smith consoles Todd Cantwell after his penalty miss in Norwich City's League Cup exit to Bournemouth

Dean Smith consoles Todd Cantwell after his penalty miss in Norwich City's League Cup exit to Bournemouth - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy Davitt delivers his Bournemouth verdict after Norwich City's League Cup penalty shoot out defeat.

City were a minute of added on time from a place in the third round but Brooklyn Genesini's close range finish teed up a penalty shoot out where the Cherries held their nerve.

Paddy's Pointers are now exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers.

Download the Pink Un+ app here

Todd Cantwell slammed his spot kick against the bar, with Bournemouth producing a full set from the spot as Ryan Christie sealed the victory for the top flight new boys.

Paddy reflected on Cantwell's weird evening against a club he could have joined permanently in the summer, the returns from injury of Adam Idah and Sam Byram, plus a transfer titbit from Dean Smith.

