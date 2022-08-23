Paddy's Pointers: City 2-2 Bournemouth (Cherries win 5-3 on pens)

Expert opinion

Dean Smith consoles Todd Cantwell after his penalty miss in Norwich City's League Cup exit to Bournemouth - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy Davitt delivers his Bournemouth verdict after Norwich City's League Cup penalty shoot out defeat.

City were a minute of added on time from a place in the third round but Brooklyn Genesini's close range finish teed up a penalty shoot out where the Cherries held their nerve.

Paddy's Pointers are now exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers. Get your free one month trial by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).

Download the Pink Un+ app here

Todd Cantwell slammed his spot kick against the bar, with Bournemouth producing a full set from the spot as Ryan Christie sealed the victory for the top flight new boys.

Paddy reflected on Cantwell's weird evening against a club he could have joined permanently in the summer, the returns from injury of Adam Idah and Sam Byram, plus a transfer titbit from Dean Smith.