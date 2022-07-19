Paddy's Pointers: Cambridge United 1-3 Norwich City

Expert opinion

Jordan Hugill notched another brace in Norwich City's 3-1 friendly win at Cambridge United - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy Davitt delivers his Cambridge verdict after Norwich City's 3-1 friendly win at the Abbey stadium.

The sweltering temperatures were bad enough but Dean Smith was probably even hotter under the collar after a lacklustre opening half.

Paddy's Pointers are now exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers. Get your free one month trial by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).

Download the Pink Un+ app here

Jordan Hugill weighed in with another pre-season brace after Liam Gibbs had drawn City level in a much-improved second half.

Paddy reflected on who took a step forward and who stalled, the welcome return from injury of Adam Idah and also the latest on the futures of Christos Tzolis and Christoph Zimmermann.