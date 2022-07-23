Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Paddy's Pointers: Celtic 2-0 Norwich City

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 5:50 PM July 23, 2022
Andrew Omobamidele pressed his claims for a Norwich City start at Cardiff with a composed Celtic shift

Paddy Davitt delivers his Celtic verdict after Norwich City's 2-0 friendly defeat in Glasgow.

City slipped to their first pre-season setback against the Scottish champions in the first part of their mini tour, which continues on Sunday at Hibernian.

A half-time injury exit for Grant Hanley was the key headline in a Bhoys' win sealed by one-time Canaries' transfer target David Turnbull.

Paddy reflected on how many clues Dean Smith revealed ahead of next week's Championship opener at Cardiff, the crucial importance of Andrew Omobamidele, the growing influence of Todd Cantwell and whether Danel Sinani is a wildcard option?

