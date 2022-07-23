Paddy's Pointers: Celtic 2-0 Norwich City

Expert opinion

Andrew Omobamidele pressed his claims for a Norwich City start at Cardiff with a composed Celtic shift - Credit: Jamie Johnston/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy Davitt delivers his Celtic verdict after Norwich City's 2-0 friendly defeat in Glasgow.

City slipped to their first pre-season setback against the Scottish champions in the first part of their mini tour, which continues on Sunday at Hibernian.

Paddy's Pointers are now exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers. Get your free one month trial by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).

Download the Pink Un+ app here

A half-time injury exit for Grant Hanley was the key headline in a Bhoys' win sealed by one-time Canaries' transfer target David Turnbull.

Paddy reflected on how many clues Dean Smith revealed ahead of next week's Championship opener at Cardiff, the crucial importance of Andrew Omobamidele, the growing influence of Todd Cantwell and whether Danel Sinani is a wildcard option?