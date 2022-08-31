Paddy's Pointers: Blues 1-2 Canaries

Expert opinion

Onel Hernandez was Norwich City's match-winner in a stoppage time 2-1 comeback win at Birmingham City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy Davitt delivers his Birmingham verdict after Norwich City's breathless 2-1 Championship win.

Super sub Onel Hernandez pounced in the 93rd minute at St Andrew's to seal a stirring comeback from the Canaries.

Scott Hogan rifled Birmingham in front shortly after half-time, but Andrew Omobamidele levelled before former Blues' loanee Hernandez sparked wild scenes of celebration when he coolly fired underneath John Ruddy deep in stoppage time.

Paddy reflected on a big statement from Dean Smith's squad, Smith's coolness under fire, the majestic Marcelino Nunez and Hernandez's happy hunting ground.