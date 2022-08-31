Expert opinion
Paddy's Pointers: Blues 1-2 Canaries
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Paddy Davitt delivers his Birmingham verdict after Norwich City's breathless 2-1 Championship win.
Super sub Onel Hernandez pounced in the 93rd minute at St Andrew's to seal a stirring comeback from the Canaries.
Paddy's Pointers are now exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers. Get your free one month trial by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).
Download the Pink Un+ app here
Scott Hogan rifled Birmingham in front shortly after half-time, but Andrew Omobamidele levelled before former Blues' loanee Hernandez sparked wild scenes of celebration when he coolly fired underneath John Ruddy deep in stoppage time.
Paddy reflected on a big statement from Dean Smith's squad, Smith's coolness under fire, the majestic Marcelino Nunez and Hernandez's happy hunting ground.