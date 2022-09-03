Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Paddy's Pointers: Canaries 3-0 Coventry City

Paddy Davitt

Published: 5:46 PM September 3, 2022
Updated: 5:53 PM September 3, 2022
Kieran Dowell sealed Norwich City's 3-0 Championship win against Coventry City

Kieran Dowell sealed Norwich City's 3-0 Championship win against Coventry City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy Davitt delivers his Coventry verdict after Norwich City's 3-0 Championship win

Dean Smith's squad cruised to the top of the table with a fifth straight win in the Carrow Road sunshine.

Teemu Pukki opened his account for the season with an early composed finish before Josh Sargent notched his fifth in five and Kieran Dowell completed the rout.

Paddy reflected on City's powerful surge, the impressive showing from Aaron Ramsey and marvelled at the evergreen Pukki.

