Paddy's Pointers: Canaries 3-0 Coventry City

Expert opinion

Paddy Davitt delivers his Coventry verdict after Norwich City's 3-0 Championship win

Dean Smith's squad cruised to the top of the table with a fifth straight win in the Carrow Road sunshine.

Teemu Pukki opened his account for the season with an early composed finish before Josh Sargent notched his fifth in five and Kieran Dowell completed the rout.

Paddy reflected on City's powerful surge, the impressive showing from Aaron Ramsey and marvelled at the evergreen Pukki.