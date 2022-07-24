Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Expert opinion

Paddy's Pointers: Hibs 1-0 Norwich City

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 4:36 PM July 24, 2022
Updated: 4:37 PM July 24, 2022
Norwich City's Jon Rowe drives at the heart of the Hibs' backline in Sunday's pre-season friendly finale

Norwich City's Jon Rowe drives at the heart of the Hibs' backline in Sunday's pre-season friendly finale - Credit: Jamie Johnston/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy Davitt delivers his Hibs' verdict after Norwich City's 1-0 friendly defeat at Easter Road.

Elias Hoff Melkerson’s first half close range finish earned the Scottish Premiership side the win against a youthful Canaries' outfit in Edinburgh.

Paddy's Pointers are now exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers. Get your free one month trial by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).

Download the Pink Un+ app here

Dean Smith admitted afterwards he already knew his starting XI for the Championship opener at Cardiff City next Saturday. Captain Grant Hanley looks set to overcome the ankle knock that saw him depart early in Saturday's 2-0 loss at Celtic.

Paddy reflected on why two scoreless Scottish outings may concern some fans, the re-deployment of Jon Rowe, what the future holds for Onel Hernandez and that pre-match update on on going shareholder talks.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Jordan Hugill of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 3rd goal during the pre-season friendly match

Cantwell looking a 'different player' after sparkling pre-season

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City's Yanic Wildschut during the Sky Bet Championship match at the DW Stadium, Wigan

Ex-Canaries winger back in England

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City's Max Aarons is again reportedly in Everton's sights

Norwich City Transfer News

Norwich City transfer rumours: Everton monitor £15m-rated Max Aarons

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Jordan Hugill of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 3rd goal during the pre-season friendly match

News

New City squad numbers for Idah, Gibson and Omobamidele

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon