Paddy's Pointers: Hibs 1-0 Norwich City

Expert opinion

Norwich City's Jon Rowe drives at the heart of the Hibs' backline in Sunday's pre-season friendly finale - Credit: Jamie Johnston/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy Davitt delivers his Hibs' verdict after Norwich City's 1-0 friendly defeat at Easter Road.

Elias Hoff Melkerson’s first half close range finish earned the Scottish Premiership side the win against a youthful Canaries' outfit in Edinburgh.

Paddy's Pointers are now exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers. Get your free one month trial by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).

Download the Pink Un+ app here

Dean Smith admitted afterwards he already knew his starting XI for the Championship opener at Cardiff City next Saturday. Captain Grant Hanley looks set to overcome the ankle knock that saw him depart early in Saturday's 2-0 loss at Celtic.

Paddy reflected on why two scoreless Scottish outings may concern some fans, the re-deployment of Jon Rowe, what the future holds for Onel Hernandez and that pre-match update on on going shareholder talks.