Paddy's Pointers: City 2-1 Huddersfield

Josh Sargent got Norwich City up and running in a 2-1 Championship win against Huddersfield - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy Davitt delivers his Huddersfield verdict after Norwich City's 2-1 Championship victory.

Josh Sargent and Danel Sinani sealed a first league win of the season for Dean Smith's squad, although it proved a tense finish at Carrow Road when Pat Jones pulled one back for the Terriers, who played the final 40 minutes with 10 men after Tom Lees' red card.

Teemu Pukki's pre-match injury absence was a big blow, although Smith confirmed after the victory he expects his star striker to be back in contention for Millwall's visit on Friday.

Paddy reflected on Sargent and Sinani's starring roles, Kenny McLean getting the nod at left back, and why Smith needs to be cut some slack.