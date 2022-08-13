Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Expert opinion

Paddy's Pointers: Hull City 2-1 Canaries

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 6:07 PM August 13, 2022
Norwich City midfielder Marcelino Nunez struck a stunning second half free kick at Hull City

Norwich City midfielder Marcelino Nunez struck a stunning second half free kick at Hull City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy Davitt delivers his Hull verdict after Norwich City's 2-1 Championship defeat.

Dean Smith and his squad need to change the record. Another bright start that failed to yield any goals. Then another soft, self-inflicted concession late in the first half.

Marcelino Nunez's brilliant free kick did spark a late onslaught from the visitors. Aston Villa loanee Jacob Ramsey blew a golden chance to level when he skied over from inside the six yard box, but one point from the opening nine is a poor return. 

Paddy reflected on Smith's post-match comments on whether there is any Premier League relegation hangover, the magnificent Nunez, another toxic twist to the left back injury curse and the reassuring presence of Kenny McLean.

