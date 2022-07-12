Paddy's Pointers: King's Lynn 0-2 Norwich City

Expert opinion

Christos Tzolis was on target in Norwich City's friendly win at King's Lynn Town - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy Davitt delivered his King’s Lynn verdict following Norwich City's 2-0 friendly win at The Walks.

Teemu Pukki and Christos Tzolis were on target at The Walks on Tuesday but the headlines came away from the pitch with a gloomy injury forecast on Isaac Hayden.

The summer signing has had surgery to 'flush out the knee' that sidelined him at Newcastle and will be out for the opening weeks.

Kieran Dowell has also had hernia surgery, but should return for the final pre-season friendly at Hibs later this month.

Paddy reflected on Hayden blow, but hailed the return of Andrew Omobamidele and the growing influence of Danel Sinani.