Expert opinion
Paddy's Pointers: City 2-0 Millwall
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Paddy Davitt delivers his Millwall verdict after Norwich City's 2-0 Championship win.
Josh Sargent's match-winning brace completed a quickfire Carrow Road league after a 2-1 victory over Huddersfield on Tuesday.
Paddy's Pointers are now exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers. Get your free one month trial by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).
Download the Pink Un+ app here
Sargent pounced in the second half to subdue a battling Lions' outfit, with a first clean sheet of the campaign, completing a perfect night for Smith's squad.
Paddy reflected on Sargent's transformation, the growing impact of Liam Gibbs, the class of Andrew Omobamidele and a statement of intent.