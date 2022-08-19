Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Paddy's Pointers: City 2-0 Millwall

Paddy Davitt

Published: 10:34 PM August 19, 2022
Josh Sargent struck a match-winning brace for Norwich City in a 2-0 Championship win over Millwall

Paddy Davitt delivers his Millwall verdict after Norwich City's 2-0 Championship win.

Josh Sargent's match-winning brace completed a quickfire Carrow Road league after a 2-1 victory over Huddersfield on Tuesday.

Sargent pounced in the second half to subdue a battling Lions' outfit, with a first clean sheet of the campaign, completing a perfect night for Smith's squad.

Paddy reflected on Sargent's transformation, the growing impact of Liam Gibbs, the class of Andrew Omobamidele and a statement of intent.

