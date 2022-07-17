Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Expert opinion

Paddy's Pointers: Marseille 0-3 Norwich City

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 7:25 AM July 17, 2022
The travelling Norwich City fans were treated to an impressive friendly win over Marseille  

The travelling Norwich City fans were treated to an impressive friendly win over Marseille - Credit: Picture by Patrick Aventurier/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy Davitt delivers his Marseille verdict following Norwich City's excellent 3-0 friendly victory in the south of France on Saturday.

Plenty of positives for Dean Smith to ponder after Jacob Sorensen's stunning strike and a headed brace from Jordan Hugill secured a comprehensive win against the Champions League hopefuls.

Paddy's Pointers are now exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers. Get your free one month trial by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).

Download the Pink Un+ app here

Smith shuffled his pack, and also tinkered with the shape, in a competitive outing at Stade Parsemain, played out in temperatures that touched 32c at kick-off.

Paddy reflected on Sorensen's bid to gatecrash Smith's Championship midfield, whether Hugill has made his point to Josh Sargent, the shoot out between the sticks and what the Gabriel Sara signing tells us about Stuart Webber's recruitment this summer.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal during the Pre-season friendly match at

News

Norwich City confirm squad numbers for 22/23 season

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Head Coach Dean Smith during the Pre-season friendly match at the Walks Stadium, King's Lynn

Interview

'I expect big things from him' - Smith's high hope for City defender

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Adam Idah made his return from a knee injury on Norwich City Under-23s duty against MK Dons

News

Idah makes injury return for City U23s

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Teemu Pukki shares a word with John Ruddy at the end of Norwich City's 1-1 Premier League draw at Wo

News

Former City keeper signs for Birmingham

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon