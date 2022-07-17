Paddy's Pointers: Marseille 0-3 Norwich City

Expert opinion

The travelling Norwich City fans were treated to an impressive friendly win over Marseille

Paddy Davitt delivers his Marseille verdict following Norwich City's excellent 3-0 friendly victory in the south of France on Saturday.

Plenty of positives for Dean Smith to ponder after Jacob Sorensen's stunning strike and a headed brace from Jordan Hugill secured a comprehensive win against the Champions League hopefuls.

Smith shuffled his pack, and also tinkered with the shape, in a competitive outing at Stade Parsemain, played out in temperatures that touched 32c at kick-off.

Paddy reflected on Sorensen's bid to gatecrash Smith's Championship midfield, whether Hugill has made his point to Josh Sargent, the shoot out between the sticks and what the Gabriel Sara signing tells us about Stuart Webber's recruitment this summer.