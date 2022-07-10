Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Paddy's Pointers: Norwich City's German pre-season trip

Paddy Davitt

Published: 7:15 AM July 10, 2022
Todd Cantwell was on target in Norwich City's 2-2 pre-season friendly draw against SSV Jahn Regensburg

Paddy Davitt delivers his verdict after Norwich City wrapped up their German pre-season preparations with a 2-2 friendly draw against SSV Jahn Regensburg.

The City squad is scheduled to fly back to England on Sunday morning, after an intense eight-day training camp that concluded with a competitive work out against the Bundesliga 2 side.

City opened up their pre-season with a 4-0 win at Dereham, but had to come back twice through Todd Cantwell and Jonathan Rowe against SSV, who begin their league campaign this coming weekend.

Paddy reflected on Danel Sinani's immediate impact, another positive public outing for Cantwell, the growing excitement around a move for Brazilian Gabriel Sara, and those concerns over Isaac Hayden's knee problem.

