Paddy's Pointers: Sunderland 0-1 City

Expert opinion

Paddy Davitt delivers his Sunderland verdict after Norwich City's 1-0 Championship victory.

City moved into the top two, ahead of the rest of their league rivals playing on Saturday, with a hard-fought win set against the backdrop of Alex Neil's pending departure to Stoke.

Paddy's Pointers are now exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers. Get your free one month trial by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).

Download the Pink Un+ app here

,Josh Sargent sealed the victory, which was rooted in City's defensive obduracy and Dean Smith's ability to shuffle his pack from the bench.

Paddy reflected on how they snaffled three points at the Stadium of Light, reflected on why Grant Hanley will always divide opinion, and what Milot Rashica's absence might mean ahead of next week's transfer deadline.