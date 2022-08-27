Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Expert opinion

Paddy's Pointers: Sunderland 0-1 City

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 3:34 PM August 27, 2022
Josh Sargent seals Norwich City's 1-0 Championship win at Sunderland

Josh Sargent seals Norwich City's 1-0 Championship win at Sunderland - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy Davitt delivers his Sunderland verdict after Norwich City's 1-0 Championship victory.

City moved into the top two, ahead of the rest of their league rivals playing on Saturday, with a hard-fought win set against the backdrop of Alex Neil's pending departure to Stoke.

,Josh Sargent sealed the victory, which was rooted in City's defensive obduracy and Dean Smith's ability to shuffle his pack from the bench.

Paddy reflected on how they snaffled three points at the Stadium of Light, reflected on why Grant Hanley will always divide opinion, and what Milot Rashica's absence might mean ahead of next week's transfer deadline.

