Canaries Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Dave Freezer

Dean Smith is Norwich City's new head coach after his recent dismissal from Aston Villa - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Dean Smith is at the wheel and a new era is underway at Norwich City.

Smith was the Canaries' leading candidate the moment he departed Aston Villa. Stuart Webber and Neil Adams made a dash to Birmingham within two days of his exit from Villa Park to set the ball rolling, on what Smith himself labelled a 'whirlwind' seven days.

The experienced coach was not the only person in the frame, and that narrative of a two-horse race with Frank Lampard was also wide of the mark.

But now Smith has accepted the huge task of keeping the Canaries in the Premier League after replacing Daniel Farke at Carrow Road. The new man is back in the UK from Tuesday, after a transatlantic trip to see his son, and down to business at Colney from Wednesday.

Smith held a video conference call with City officials on Sunday night from New York, where he mapped out his immediate priorities ahead of being formally unveiled to the media on his first full day in the job on Wednesday.

What do you think of his appointment? The ex-Villa coach has spoken previously about needing to win over the doubters earlier in his coaching career. Is he the right coach, right now? What are the biggest issues he needs to address immediately within the City squad?

Would you want Todd Cantwell and Billy Gilmour in the mix for Southampton, and his first Premier League assignment this weekend?

Follow the latest conversation above, with Paddy and Dave, scheduled to start from 1pm onwards, in our regular weekly lunchtime Q&A slot.