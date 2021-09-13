Updated
City Q&A - with Paddy and Connor
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Package it any way you want but Watford's Premier League visit to Norwich City feels big.
The Canaries have lost their opening four league games but host fellow new boys Watford at Carrow Road on Saturday.
Daniel Farke and his squad have an uninterrupted week at Colney to prepare, and a chance for the most recent signings to press their claims for inclusion.
NCFC Extra: Roma reportedly launched a bid for Norwich City full back
The 1-0 defeat at Arsenal over the past weekend again highlighted the lack of punch in the final third, and perhaps protection to a backline which featured three players aged 21 or under at the Emirates.
What changes would you make for the Hornets? Who gets the nod at centre back?
Can Mathias Normann be the catalyst for a midfield mix which has so far failed to find that consistent balance between protection and progressive possession?
And how do the Canaries unlock Teemu Pukki's goalscoring potential at the highest level?
Recap the latest conversation below with Paddy and Connor in our regular weekly lunchtime Q&A slot.
