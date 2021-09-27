Live
City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited
No points on the board, bottom of the Premier League and Burnley, away, next up. Not the best hand Norwich City and Daniel Farke could have to play.
City head to Turf Moor on Saturday for a meeting of the winless bottom two.
Sean Dyche's Clarets completed a top flight double two seasons ago, although there was an FA Cup victory for a shadow Norwich side in between. Farke's current squad will surely be braced for a rough, tough and uncompromising welcome.
Farke urged his players to 'keep out the negativity' after Saturday's latest 2-0 Everton defeat. He also feels inside that dressing room they believe a corner is about to be turned.
Do you share that optimism or is the fear it could get worse before things improve? Who needs to keep their place in Farke's starting XI for Burnley?
Who is under threat and is the formation debate done for now with another outing for a defensive three at Goodison Park?
Those and plenty more topics are likely to be covered.
Follow the latest conversation above with Paddy, scheduled to start from 1pm onwards, in our regular weekly lunchtime Q&A slot.
Most Read
- 1 Paddy Davitt verdict: The wait for City's big bang theory
- 2 Six things you might have missed after City's sixth successive defeat
- 3 ‘We will turn this around’ - Normann’s passionate Canaries defence
- 4 Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 2-0 Everton defeat
- 5 Reader letter: How Roy Hodgson can save Norwich City
- 6 'Everyone is expecting you to win' - Benitez on Toffees' triumph
- 7 Hints of quality on difficult day for Canaries defender
- 8 Injury blow for Norwich City loanee
- 9 Farke on Everton loss and key penalty call
- 10 Krul asks City fans to keep faith with ‘long project’ after latest loss