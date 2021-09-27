Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt

Paddy Davitt

Published: 12:52 PM September 27, 2021    Updated: 12:54 PM September 27, 2021
Ben Gibson had a big second half chance for Norwich City at Everton

Ben Gibson had a big second half chance for Norwich City at Everton - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

No points on the board, bottom of the Premier League and Burnley, away, next up. Not the best hand Norwich City and Daniel Farke could have to play.

City head to Turf Moor on Saturday for a meeting of the winless bottom two.

Sean Dyche's Clarets completed a top flight double two seasons ago, although there was an FA Cup victory for a shadow Norwich side in between. Farke's current squad will surely be braced for a rough, tough and uncompromising welcome.

Farke urged his players to 'keep out the negativity' after Saturday's latest 2-0 Everton defeat. He also feels inside that dressing room they believe a corner is about to be turned.

Do you share that optimism or is the fear it could get worse before things improve? Who needs to keep their place in Farke's starting XI for Burnley?

Who is under threat and is the formation debate done for now with another outing for a defensive three at Goodison Park?

Those and plenty more topics are likely to be covered.

Follow the latest conversation above with Paddy, scheduled to start from 1pm onwards, in our regular weekly lunchtime Q&A slot.

