City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 12:55 PM October 4, 2021    Updated: 1:07 PM October 4, 2021
Mathias Normann and Ozan Kabak helped Norwich City secure a first Premier League point of the season at Burnley

Mathias Normann and Ozan Kabak helped Norwich City secure a first Premier League point of the season at Burnley

A point on the board but still looking up at the rest for Norwich City as the Premier League pauses for the latest international break.

City's fighting spirit helped grind out a point at fellow strugglers Burnley on Saturday in a display which suggested the recent switch in base formation is making the Canaries' more defensively robust.

Grant Hanley led from the front but Dimi Giannoulis answered some of those defensive concerns his head coach expressed after removing him from the firing line.

Mathias Normann was a driving force again in central midfield, although the Norwegian has pulled out of his country's upcoming World Cup qualifiers with what the club tweeted earlier on Monday is 'minor abdominal pain'. 

But City carried a limited attacking threat on the counter at Turf Moor that underlines there is plenty of hard work ahead to find that 'efficiency' in both boxes Farke called for, on the eve of his squad's first positive league result of the season.

How does the City chief find that cutting edge? Is it changing personnel or tweaking the shape again?

Who do you want to see retained and added for Brighton's Premier League visit to Carrow Road the other side of the current international break?

Follow the the latest conversation above with Paddy and Connor, scheduled to start from 1pm onwards, in our regular weekly lunchtime Q&A slot. Join in by posting a comment in the box.

