City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt
Norwich City's preparation for an epic Premier League tussle with Brentford is a midweek long haul FA Cup trip to League Cup winners Liverpool.
Hardly ideal for Dean Smith and his players, who failed to trouble Southampton in Friday's 2-0 defeat on the south-coast.
But another weekend defeat for the Bees, plus another hammering for Leeds that ultimately cost Marcelo Bielsa his job, meant City remain in touching distance ahead of a top flight double header with their relegation rivals.
How does Smith play it before that at Liverpool? Would you play all the shadow squad, with the priority three points at Carrow Road? If so, which of the back up players can stake a claim to feature in those massive Premier League games on the horizon?
Does fit-again Tim Krul come back in at Anfield with a view to reclaiming his place for the league, or would you stick with Angus Gunn?
Smith has opted not to label Brentford and then Leeds as 'must win' but realistically how many league points do Norwich need to really set themselves up for the final push?
This is your debate, not ours. You set the agenda.
Find out what was discussed in the latest chat, hosted by Paddy, exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers.
Get your free one month trial by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).