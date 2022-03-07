Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Updated

Canaries Q&A - with Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 12:55 PM March 7, 2022
Updated: 2:30 PM March 7, 2022
Ben Gibson endured a torrid second half in Norwich City's 3-1 Premier League defeat to Brentford

Ben Gibson endured a torrid second half in Norwich City's 3-1 Premier League defeat to Brentford - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Misery for Norwich City against Brentford, and now the World and European club champions Chelsea to come at Carrow Road.

Dean Smith's squad have no time to feel sorry for themselves following a 3-1 Premier League home defeat to the Bees. Chelsea's re-scheduled trip on Thursday night is the precursor to another relegation match up on Sunday at Leeds.

City failed to take care of their business in a defeat marked by another set piece concession, two penalties conceded by Ben Gibson, and for Smith more pain induced by the application of the video assistant referee system.

But Leeds, Watford and Burnley all lost as well, with Everton in action later on Monday at Tottenham. 

So can the Canaries still upset the odds and make the most of their weekend reprieve, in terms of the picture at the bottom of the table?

Or was the manner of the Brentford defeat the final straw? If so, what comes next and how big a revamp of the squad is required next season, if the Football League beckons once more?

With Billy Gilmour ineligible to face his parent club on Thursday, who gets the nod to step in? Does Max Aarons return at the expense of Sam Byram, or could Byram's versatility to operate on either flank keep him in the line up?

This is your debate, not ours. You set the agenda.

Find out what was discussed in the latest chat, hosted by Paddy exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers.

Get your free one month trial by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).

