City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Connor Southwell

Milot Rashica came in for close attention from Luke Ayling in Norwich City's 2-1 Premier League defeat at Leeds

Down and out? Norwich City have plenty of time before they resume their Premier League run in to reflect on where things have gone wrong.

Sunday's latest 2-1 defeat at Leeds, and the manner of how they succumbed in stoppage time at Elland Road, heaped fresh misery on City fans.

A sixth straight top flight loss, but surely the most painful of the lot coming on the back of gifting Brentford a major boost in their survival mission the previous weekend at Carrow Road.

What went wrong at Leeds, and what are the most pressing issues facing Dean Smith the other side of a three week break?

Majority shareholder Delia Smith reaffirmed her commitment to the Canaries in a national radio interview ahead of the defeat at Leeds. So how do City break the cycle and what needs to happen this summer, to equip Smith with the squad to launch a fightback if it is to be a swift return to the Championship?

Which players and what areas of the squad no longer cut it? Who are the key components among the current squad for whatever comes next?

And do you want Smith to focus on the rebuild or do you still believe there can be another twist in the plot at the bottom of the Premier League table?

This is your debate, not ours. You set the agenda.

