Norwich City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Connor Southwell

Paddy Davitt

Published: 12:47 PM March 21, 2022
Dean Smith resumes Norwich City's Premier League bid to beat the drop next month

Dean Smith resumes Norwich City's Premier League bid to beat the drop next month

Norwich City have a 1pc chance of staying in the Premier League, according to one football think tank.

FiveThirtyEight's latest statistical modelling paints a gloomy picture with Dean Smith and his squad heading back to the Championship.

It hardly needs the number crunchers to tell any City fan what they have seen unfold this season is a continuation of a depressing theme from the last time they were in amongst the high rollers.

Albeit the predicted 24 point finishing haul in that analysis would be three more than the abject offering in the 'Project Restart' period under Daniel Farke.

Are they right? How many points do you see City harvesting from the final nine league games that start with a trip to Brighton on April 2?

Have you made your mind up on who needs to stay, who needs to go and what type of transfer window is required this coming summer?

This is your debate, not ours. You set the agenda.

Join in the latest chat, hosted by Paddy and Connor from 1pm onwards, exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers.


