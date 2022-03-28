Updated
City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Dave Freezer
- Credit: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd
Norwich City enter the Premier League end game at Brighton this weekend.
The Canaries will have been out of action for nearly three weeks when they head to the south-coast, and that dispiriting defeat at Leeds which pushed them ever close a return to the Championship.
Many fans have already turned their attentions to what comes next this summer, and the rebuild required for another attempt to break the recent cycle.
But do you share Pink Un+ columnist, Iwan Roberts, optimism Dean Smith's crew can still engineer a great escape?
"Call me stupid or daft but it's not all over yet for the Canaries. I still feel with nine games left they can produce a little miracle and survive," said the big man in his latest column.
What would you do in Smith's shoes this weekend and the rest of the run in, in terms of shuffling his pack to find a top flight lifeline?
Teemu Pukki is many fans' idea of a player-of-the-year in another disappointing tilt at the Premier League. But do you want the Finn to pledge his longer term future to Carrow Road, with Pukki potentially entering the final 12 months of his stay?
What do you make of those Mathias Normann comments to Norwegian media on where his future might lie?
Who else needs to be part of the fightback?
This is your debate, not ours. You set the agenda.
Catch up with the latest chat, hosted by Paddy and Dave, exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers.
