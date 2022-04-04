Canaries Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Connor Southwell

Live

Fresh injuries, little belief or confidence and Burnley lying in wait for Norwich City as they limp to the finish line in the Premier League.

City signed off at Carrow Road against Sean Dyche's Clarets two seasons ago in the Premier League, in a game that saw Emi Buendia and Josip Drmic red carded.

Second-from-bottom Burnley still have a better shot at engineering a great escape this time around, but the odds are now on this fixture taking place in the Championship next season.

City stopped the rot at Brighton but a game where they failed to muster a shot on target prompted far more questions than answers. Even allowing for the mitigation of another wave of injury absentees, and precious little time on the training pitch for Dean Smith with his key players during the international period.

What are the pressing issues?

Who stays and who goes? Tim Krul was pressed on his future after the Seagulls' shut out, with a World Cup on the horizon, and the Dutch international admitted ensuring he is on the plane to Qatar will be a factor in where he plays his club football next season.

Smith revealed he opted against the advice of his coaches not to start Jon Rowe at Brighton, after late injury call offs prompted a change of shape. But does Rowe and some of the other raw talent who made the bench on Saturday need to see action between now and the end of this season?

What about the midfield mix? Would you continue to play loanees Mathias Normann and Billy Gilmour, once City's league status is confirmed, or should the likes of Jacob Sorensen get a chance to stake a claim for next season?

This is your debate, not ours. You set the agenda.

