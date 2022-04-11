Live
City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Respite but is a Premier League revival still beyond Norwich City?
Dean Smith and his players delivered to the delight of a long-suffering Carrow Road crowd in Sunday's 2-0 top flight win over Burnley.
Pierre Lees-Melou's first competitive goal for the goal, and Teemu Pukki's 75th league strike, sunk the Clarets and ensured Smith's squad remain in the relegation mix.
But with City effectively eight points from safety, given their vastly inferior goal difference, and just seven games left have they still left themselves too much to do?
What did you make of the midfield mix without Billy Gilmour, who was ruled out through illness?
Is that Lees-Melou's best position, did Kieran Dowell stake a claim for more of a leading role and did it make you appreciate Kenny McLean's value to the cause?
City plan to trigger Pukki's one year clause in his current contract, but would you be keen to tie the Finn down to a longer term deal, and how big a part of Smith's plans should be for next season?
This is your debate, not ours. You set the agenda.
Follow the latest chat, hosted by Paddy from 1pm onwards, exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers.
Get your free one month trial by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).