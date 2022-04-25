Canaries Q&A - with Paddy Davitt

Live

A nice quiet weekend again on the Norwich City front.

Apart from another self-inflicted Premier League defeat against a resurgent Newcastle and the fallout around Stuart Webber's national media interview, and then verbal altercation with a pocket of protestors outside the City Stand after the 3-0 reverse.

What next? Relegation could be confirmed on the park as soon as this coming weekend if results go against Dean Smith's squad. For it to potentially come at his old club, Aston Villa, would surely cut deep.

But are there bigger issues in play now with that simmering frustration fanned by the events around Webber in recent days?

Is there really a disconnect between the club and sections of it's fan base? Can it be repaired, and where does the club's sporting director fit into the equation?

Or should the focus return to Smith and his under-performing players? The City head coach felt compelled to talk about a losing culture after the latest Magpies' loss.

How big a turnover is required, who needs to stay, who is likely to go and what areas of Smith's roster need urgent action as they approach a summer transfer window they have to get right.

This is your debate, not ours. You set the agenda.

