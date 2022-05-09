Canaries Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Samuel Seaman

Updated

A Norwich City cocktail of fan protest, disinterest and 'comical' defending according to Dean Smith - only the current state of affairs is no laughing matter.

City's 4-0 Premier League home defeat to West Ham exposed again the pressing issues on and off the pitch that need to be acknowledged, addressed and dealt with if that planned Championship promotion push is to stand a chance.

What did you make of the events on the park, and the growing number of supporters who congregated outside the City Stand after the Hammers' defeat?

Smith reiterated again at his pre-match press call the squad is not in need of 'wholesale' changes this summer, but who should he look to build a Championship title tilt around?

Who moves on this summer, either for football or financial considerations, and what areas should City target in the transfer market.

Tony Springett was the latest development talent to make his first team debut on Sunday, with Liam Gibbs on the bench. Would you rather see those players given a chance over the run in, or is Smith right to highlight when it comes to team selection the quest to finish above Watford, and bank another £2m in Premier League merit money?

